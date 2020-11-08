Dr. William J. O'Neal
Dr. William J. O'Neal, age 87, passed away peacefully at home in Toledo on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.
Bill was born July 13th, 1933, to Wilson B. and Alice Pauline O'Neal of Kokomo, IN. He is predeceased by Fran, his beloved wife of 56 years, as well as brothers Charles, Robert, Richard, and Cedric O'Neal.
Bill received his Ph.D. at the University of Missouri-Columbia, with specialization in ancient history and Augustan Age Poetry; his M.A. at Indiana University; and his B.A. from St. Meinrad Seminary
Bill met his wife and life partner, Fran, back in Indiana and they married on June 8th, 1963, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Carmel, IN. After living and teaching in various locations, Bill and Fran moved to Toledo where Bill received a joint appointment to the History and Foreign Language departments at the University of Toledo in 1969.
He was an extraordinary educator, whose passion for teaching and encyclopedic knowledge of the ancient world enthralled and inspired countless students throughout his career. During his 44-year tenure at the university, he served as Director of Graduate Studies and Department Chair of the Foreign Language department and later as the Department Chair of the History department. He was a Vatican Scholar and the recipient of numerous fellowships and awards, including an Outstanding Teaching Award in 1978. He also authored numerous publications.
While Bill and his dear Fran traveled the world together, Bill's particular love for Italy was well known to family, friends, and colleagues. He spent many summers researching in the Vatican Library, and enjoyed exploring all Rome had to offer.
He will be remembered with immense love and gratitude by many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at Gesu Catholic Church, 2049 Parkside Blvd. Toledo on Saturday, November 14th, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at noon. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. The Walker Funeral Home (419-841-2422) assisted the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Fran A. O'Neal Scholarship at St. Francis de Sales School, 2323 W. Bancroft St. Toledo, OH 43607. Condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com