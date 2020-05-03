William J. Seibold, Jr.William J. Seibold, Jr., 89, of Perrysburg, died peacefully on Monday, April 27, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg. William was born June 25, 1930, in Irondequoit, New York, to William J. and Esther (Eldridge) Seibold, Sr. Bill was an alumnus of Clarkson University. He proudly served our country in the United States Army during the Korean conflict.Bill married his high school sweetheart, Lorraine "Laurie" Harmon and they spent 67 years together. They were a true team; golf buddies, business partners, travel enthusiasts, dance partners and proud parents, grandparents and great grandparents. Laurie kept Bill organized and as close to on time as she could, and we know that after a short wait she is glad he is with her once again.Bill founded and operated a successful office furniture rep agency called Seibold & Associates, and that business continues today as Seibold Baker Associates. He enjoyed his many business friendships more than any business "deal". He was a faithful member of Rossford United Methodist Church. Bill was a member of the Belmont Country Club and enjoyed contributing his talents as a board member and was a past President of the club. He also had been a board member at River Wilderness Country Club in Florida and had many friends there. He loved spending time with his wife and being around friends, and enjoyed "giving the needle" on the golf course. Bill and Laurie were indeed avid golfers, and combined they had 11 holes-in-one!The care and kindness that both Bill and Laurie received at Hospice of Northwest Ohio was remarkable. The staff there are truly angels and we can't thank them enough.Bill is survived by his daughter, Barb (Jack) Dailey; son, Jim (Terri) Seibold; grandchildren, Sara Dailey (Chris Grimes), Ali (Justin) LeCompte, Kristen (Fiancée, Zach Shryock) Seibold; great grandchildren, Molly Dailey, Nicholas Scott, Elly and Keagan Dews and brother, John Seibold. Along with his wife, Laurie, William was preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter, Kaysie Felton.There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bill's name may be made to Rossford United Methodist Church, 270 Dixie Hwy, Rossford, Ohio 43460, or Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Rd, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Witzler Shank Funeral Home, Perrysburg (419-874-3133). Online condolences may be left at: