William J. "Bill" Shanahan
William J. "Bill" Shanahan, 84, of Naples, FL passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at ManorCare at Lely Palms. Formerly of Pocatello, ID, Toledo, OH and Westfield, NY he moved to Bonita Springs, FL in 2001 before relocating to Naples. William was born September 18, 1935 in Chicago, IL a son of the late Joseph F. and Dorothy V. (Ferguson) Shanahan. Mr. Shanahan was a veteran of the United States Army. He was a graduate of Loyola University in Chicago where he earned his Doctor of Philosophy Degree. Bill was a professor of English Literature and author but most of his career was spent serving individuals with chemical dependency. He was a member of NCADD and helped found the Toledo Hospital's Drug and Alcoholism Treatment Center as well as serving as its director. Bill enjoyed music as a jazz trumpet player and was a baseball enthusiast and season ticket holder of the Toledo Mud Hens. He also enjoyed watching the New York Yankees and Notre Dame Football. Survivors include his beloved wife of 47 years, Patricia (Mayer) Shanahan; loving children, Josephine (Phil) Sherwell of Chicago, IL, Paul (Laura) Shanahan of San Diego, CA, William Shanahan Jr. of Portland, OR; 4 cherished grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his brothers, Brian and Thomas Shanahan. A Visitation and Time of Sharing will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 3:00 - 5:00 PM at The Chapel at Lely Palms Retirement Community, 1000 Lely Palms Drive, Naples, FL 34113. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019