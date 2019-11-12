Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home
28300 So. Tamiami Tr.
Bonita Springs, FL 34134
(239) 992-4982
Resources
More Obituaries for William Shanahan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William J. "Bill" Shanahan


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William J. "Bill" Shanahan Obituary
William J. "Bill" Shanahan

William J. "Bill" Shanahan, 84, of Naples, FL passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at ManorCare at Lely Palms. Formerly of Pocatello, ID, Toledo, OH and Westfield, NY he moved to Bonita Springs, FL in 2001 before relocating to Naples. William was born September 18, 1935 in Chicago, IL a son of the late Joseph F. and Dorothy V. (Ferguson) Shanahan. Mr. Shanahan was a veteran of the United States Army. He was a graduate of Loyola University in Chicago where he earned his Doctor of Philosophy Degree. Bill was a professor of English Literature and author but most of his career was spent serving individuals with chemical dependency. He was a member of NCADD and helped found the Toledo Hospital's Drug and Alcoholism Treatment Center as well as serving as its director. Bill enjoyed music as a jazz trumpet player and was a baseball enthusiast and season ticket holder of the Toledo Mud Hens. He also enjoyed watching the New York Yankees and Notre Dame Football. Survivors include his beloved wife of 47 years, Patricia (Mayer) Shanahan; loving children, Josephine (Phil) Sherwell of Chicago, IL, Paul (Laura) Shanahan of San Diego, CA, William Shanahan Jr. of Portland, OR; 4 cherished grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his brothers, Brian and Thomas Shanahan. A Visitation and Time of Sharing will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 3:00 - 5:00 PM at The Chapel at Lely Palms Retirement Community, 1000 Lely Palms Drive, Naples, FL 34113. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Blade from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -