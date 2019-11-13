|
(News story) William J. Shanahan, a professor turned alcohol and drug treatment counselor who coordinated the treatment center that Toledo Hospital opened in a downtown hotel, died Nov. 5 at Manor Care at Lely Palms, Naples, Fla. He was 84.
He'd suffered a progressive bout of illnesses recently, son Paul said.
Formerly of South Toledo, Mr. Shanahan and his wife, Patricia, moved to Westfield, N.Y. and then, in 2001, to Florida.
Mr. Shanahan had a doctorate in English literature from Loyola University, from which he also received bachelor's and master's degrees. He became an associate professor of literature and humanities at Idaho State University in Pocatello. He wrote a column for a local newspaper and edited at least two short story collections.
His alcoholism exacted a toll, personally and professionally.
"Over a couple years, he found a way to turn his life around and found recovery. He changed his life trajectory dramatically," his son said.
Mr. Shanahan became a participant in Alcoholics Anonymous. He completed training programs in alcoholism counseling at Ohio Dominican College in Columbus and Rutgers University in New Jersey.
He arrived in Toledo to oversee the employee assistance program at Owens Corning and was a state-certified alcoholism counselor.
"Ironically, through finding out he was an alcoholic, through finding sobriety, he found himself and found his calling professionally, and in his own way he would say he found God," his son said.
In 1980, Mr. Shanahan was named to coordinate the nascent alcoholism treatment center of Toledo Hospital, which opened in the Commodore Perry Motor Inn. To prepare the community, Mr. Shanahan and two other hospital officials spoke about the hospital's plans to a Rotary Club of Toledo meeting.
He educated the gathering on alcoholism itself. He noted a paradox - that society often regards those who abstain from alcohol as having something wrong with them and regards those with obvious drinking problems as hopelessly untreatable.
Mr. Shanahan said those who come for treatment will leave realizing that alcohol is a drug to which they're addicted and that their defense against the addiction includes ongoing therapy and AA.
The hospital later offered outpatient treatment as well.
Mr. Shanahan's tenure at Toledo Hospital "was the hallmark of his professional career," his son said.
As a former professor, he "had exceptional skill with the English language," his son said. "My father was a witty communicator. He had a bit of the W.C. Fields-Groucho Marx dry sarcasm in him."
In 1989, Mr. Shanahan ran unsuccessfully for the Toledo Board of Education. The district's greatest strength, he told The Blade then, was "an almost bottomless willingness" by teachers, students, and administrators to try to solve problems.
He was born Sept. 18, 1935, in Chicago to Dorothy and Joseph Shanahan. He was a graduate of the Catholic high school De La Salle, and was an Army veteran.
Surviving are his wife of 47 years, Patricia; sons, Paul and William, Jr.; daughter, Josephine Sherwell; four grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
A visitation and time of sharing will be from 3-5 p.m. Wednesday in the Chapel at Lely Palms Retirement Community, Naples. Arrangements are by Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney.
Published in The Blade on Nov. 13, 2019