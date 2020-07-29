William J. SheffieldWilliam J. Sheffield, 79, of Toledo, passed away at Hospice of Northwest Ohio on Friday, July 24, 2020.He was born October 24, 1940, in Toledo to Charles D. and Mary Ann (Kerekes) Sheffield. He married Louise (Rickard) Litten, they later divorced, and she preceded him in death.William was a Woodward High School graduate who went on to serve his country in the U.S. Army from 1960-1965, for which our nation will forever be grateful.He was a quiet man who loved to travel on bus trips, his favorite places being Pigeon Forge and the casinos. In his early years William did some hunting and fishing, but it was in his later years he became a fan of watching sports, especially baseball, but enjoyed bowling and the game of golf as well. He also found joy in watching his daughter and grandchildren in their sports activities.William was a welder for Jeep in Toledo for 30 years. He loved Jeeps, and was able to participate in the Jeep Fests.Surviving are his daughter, Allison Cross; step daughters, Virginia (Edward) Burtscher and Linda Litten; and grandchildren, Devin and Amanda Cross.Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St., Toledo, and again from 9:30- 10:30 am on Thursday before funeral services beginning in the funeral home at 10:30 am.Burial will follow in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park in Toledo.Memorial contributions may be considered to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting