Services Walker Funeral Home & Crematory 5155 West Sylvania Avenue Toledo , OH 43623 (419) 841-2422 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM Walker Funeral Home & Crematory 5155 West Sylvania Avenue Toledo , OH 43623 View Map Rosary 4:00 PM Walker Funeral Home & Crematory 5155 West Sylvania Avenue Toledo , OH 43623 View Map Prayer Service 9:30 AM St. Catherine of Siena West Toledo , OH View Map Mass of Christian Burial Following Services St. Catherine of Siena West Toledo , OH View Map Resources More Obituaries for William Dixon Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? William James "Bill" Dixon

1957 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email William James "Bill" Dixon



February 19, 1957-July 13, 2019



William James Dixon, 62, passed away on Saturday, surrounded by his children and his loved ones.



Bill was born February 19, 1957, to Garnet J. (Bellair) and George D. Dixon in West Toledo, the youngest boy of seven children.



He attended grade school in West Toledo at St. Catherine's and later St. Agnes and was a graduate of Start High School. While in school, he was an enthusiastic drummer in the marching band.



A naturally gifted musician, Bill taught himself how to play the drums, guitar and sing. A life-long lover of music, he was a member of many rock'n roll bands growing up, playing at school dances, parties and events. As an adult he was the drummer of the Little Flower Catholic Church Choir for many years and continued to play the drums throughout his life, even after he lost some use of his left side due to a stroke. You could always hear him singing along to Led Zeppelin, CCR, Yes, The Beatles and many other favorites, pounding away on anything he could drum on: the dashboard, a table, anything to create a beat. He often stole the show at karaoke bars, and every time he saw a live band he would end up sitting in with the pros to jam for a song or two.



But music was not his only talent. He graduated with a degree in architectural drawing from the University of Toledo, and started his career as a draftsman. He learned the construction trade from his father and late brother, Spencer Dixon, and grew to be an exceptionally talented general contractor and master carpenter. He started his own business, Design Construct, and for over 30 years built and remodeled homes and buildings all over northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. He had a brilliant, analytical mind with the heart and soul of an artist, and the beauty of that was reflected in all the homes he designed.



A devout Catholic, Bill very much believed in giving back and helping those less fortunate. He always hired workers that may not have been given a chance by other employers and often trained people or taught them what he could. He worked for many years in underprivileged communities, often working for the Lucas County Metropolitan Housing Authority, making homes better for those who couldn't afford it otherwise. He also volunteered to lead built a Habitat for Humanity home.



His favorite place on earth was Devil's Lake, Michigan, where his parent's lived in their retirement and where he built his home. He spent many happy summers boating, skiing and sailing with his large family, enjoying drinks on the water and playing cards with his beloved parents, siblings, children and nieces and nephews. An excellent water skier and boat captain, Bill loved everything to do with water. In his final days he continually spoke about wanting to go swimming.



Always the life of the party, Bill made friends everywhere he went (including falling in love with half the women he met!) and never came across a person he didn't like. He would strike up a conversation with anyone, anywhere, and loved to find common ground. He was extremely generous and had a heart of gold: he would have given his last dollar to feed someone who needed it more than him. He also loved to argue! But his charming smile and his fun-loving spirit made it impossible to do anything but love him.



Life was not always easy for Bill and he had to overcome many health issues in his life, particularly the last four years after suffering from a heart attack and a stroke. But even in his darkest moments he always maintained his sense of humor.



His pride and joy was his four children, whom he was very close to, and his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by parents; his brothers, Spencer and Timothy Dixon and his nephews, Jeff and Joel. He is survived by his children, Andrea Dixon, Renee Dixon (Matt Barrett), Joseph Dixon



(Krysti) and Mathew Dixon (Josh Bayer); his grandchildren, Ayla, Emmett & Evie Dixon and Maryann Barrett; his siblings, Tom Dixon (Brenda), Sue Dixon, Cathy (Jon) Toth, and Connie Fish, and dozens of nieces, nephews and cousins.



Calling hours will be held at Walker Funeral Home, Toledo, OH, on Wednesday, July 17, from 2-8pm with a 4pm Rosary. A prayer service at 9:30am Thursday, July 18, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Catherine of Siena in West Toledo. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donation be made to the National Alliance for Mental Illness or Habitat for Humanity.





Published in The Blade on July 16, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries