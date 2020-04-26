William James Taylor William James "Bill" Taylor, 85, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020, at Cypress Cove Care Center in Muscle Shoals, AL. He was born on June 12, 1934, in Toledo, OH, to Ralph and Mary Taylor. Bill is survived by his son, Steve (Donna) Taylor; grandchildren, Sarah, Erin and Evan; daughter, Mary "Terri" Taylor; and several nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ellen "Corkey" Taylor; parents, Ralph and Mary Taylor; brother, Richard Taylor and sister, Phyllis Newman. Bill's family and friends will remember him as being an avid Nascar fan as well as an enthusiastic lover of anything Aviation. He was known to sit with his wife on the back porch, sipping cocktails. He was in his element every time he was able to do any type of flying. He loved being in his office, crunching numbers and operating his flight simulator. The family wishes to thank the staff of Cypress Cove Care Center for their loving care of William. He and his family wanted to mention 2 specific Ladies, Asena and Lynn, for understanding him, for going above and beyond in their care of him and for being the "Calm" in his storm. There will be a Celebration of Bill's Life at his home in Alabama. Due to current circumstances the date has yet to be determined.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store