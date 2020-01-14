Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Aldridge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William John Aldridge


1968 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William John Aldridge Obituary
William John Aldridge

William John Aldridge, age 51, of Toledo, OH, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020, at his home after a lengthy battle with diabetes compounded by heart disease resulting in heart failure.

Bill was cared for at home by a dedicated team of ProMedica nurses.

William was born on January 15, 1968, in Toledo, OH. He was the son of the late Larry Lee Aldridge Sr. and Donna (Breidling) Fogh.

He is survived by his mother, Donna Fogh (Rick); brothers, Larry Lee Aldridge Jr.(Kelly), and Kenneth Scott Aldridge (Becky); as well as his step mother, Patricia Aldridge. Many aunts, uncles, cousins, plus his friends will miss him passing.

A special thanks to George, his RN, for his unfailing kindness and compassionate care that formed a special friendship.

Bless you George!

A small family gathering to celebrate his life will be held at his brother's home on Saturday, January 18, 2020, from 2-6 p.m.

Sweet William…..Go Rest High On That Mountain!

Published in The Blade from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -