William John Aldridge
William John Aldridge, age 51, of Toledo, OH, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020, at his home after a lengthy battle with diabetes compounded by heart disease resulting in heart failure.
Bill was cared for at home by a dedicated team of ProMedica nurses.
William was born on January 15, 1968, in Toledo, OH. He was the son of the late Larry Lee Aldridge Sr. and Donna (Breidling) Fogh.
He is survived by his mother, Donna Fogh (Rick); brothers, Larry Lee Aldridge Jr.(Kelly), and Kenneth Scott Aldridge (Becky); as well as his step mother, Patricia Aldridge. Many aunts, uncles, cousins, plus his friends will miss him passing.
A special thanks to George, his RN, for his unfailing kindness and compassionate care that formed a special friendship.
Bless you George!
A small family gathering to celebrate his life will be held at his brother's home on Saturday, January 18, 2020, from 2-6 p.m.
Sweet William…..Go Rest High On That Mountain!
Published in The Blade from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020