William John O'Connell Jr.
William J. O'Connell Jr. left his earthly body and walked into Heaven on Monday, April 6, 2020. He was the son of William J. and Marie A. (Callahan) born on April 7, 1939. He graduated from Central Catholic High School and enlisted in the Air Force where his love of electronics flourished. He married Marlene (Bak) and they raised their children in West Toledo. He was a Repair Technician for RCA, Xerox and Cory Food Service. He loved to garden and fish and was a master tinkerer. He taught his children how to paint a picture, a room or the outside of a house. When his son Bill is asked "how did you learn to fix that?" His answer is always "my Dad."
He is survived by children, Dawn (John) Cameron, Maureen, Colleen (Danny) McDevitt and William III; grandchildren, Jack, Ryan, Kayleigh, Madeline, Josette, Cecelia; greats, Luke and Nellea; in-laws, Nancy O'Connell, Fred (Nancy) Rank, Herman Loch and many nieces and nephews. William was predeceased by Marlene and all of his siblings; Cornelius, Sheila, Ann Marie, Terrance and Mary.
The Mass of Christian Burial at Corpus Christi University Parish and internment at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park will be in July when our family can be safely together. Memorials may be made to the Spastic Paraplegia Foundation, Inc. (sp-foundation.org) or the Toledo Humane Society. Special thanks to the caregivers at Spring Meadows Senior Community and friend Robert Rhinehart.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020