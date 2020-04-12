Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William O'Connell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William John O'Connell Jr.


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William John O'Connell Jr. Obituary
William John O'Connell Jr.

William J. O'Connell Jr. left his earthly body and walked into Heaven on Monday, April 6, 2020. He was the son of William J. and Marie A. (Callahan) born on April 7, 1939. He graduated from Central Catholic High School and enlisted in the Air Force where his love of electronics flourished. He married Marlene (Bak) and they raised their children in West Toledo. He was a Repair Technician for RCA, Xerox and Cory Food Service. He loved to garden and fish and was a master tinkerer. He taught his children how to paint a picture, a room or the outside of a house. When his son Bill is asked "how did you learn to fix that?" His answer is always "my Dad."

He is survived by children, Dawn (John) Cameron, Maureen, Colleen (Danny) McDevitt and William III; grandchildren, Jack, Ryan, Kayleigh, Madeline, Josette, Cecelia; greats, Luke and Nellea; in-laws, Nancy O'Connell, Fred (Nancy) Rank, Herman Loch and many nieces and nephews. William was predeceased by Marlene and all of his siblings; Cornelius, Sheila, Ann Marie, Terrance and Mary.

The Mass of Christian Burial at Corpus Christi University Parish and internment at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park will be in July when our family can be safely together. Memorials may be made to the Spastic Paraplegia Foundation, Inc. (sp-foundation.org) or the Toledo Humane Society. Special thanks to the caregivers at Spring Meadows Senior Community and friend Robert Rhinehart.

Published in The Blade from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -