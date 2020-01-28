|
William Joseph Bogdanski
William Joseph Bogdanski, 71, of Perrysburg, Ohio, passed away after a long time battle with cancer and a short battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), on Saturday, January 25, 2020. He was born on December 24, 1948, in Toledo, Ohio. Bill worked for Chrysler and later for BP Refinery in Oregon, where he worked for over 20 years before retiring. Bill's passions in life were his family and grandchildren, flying his remote-controlled airplanes and drones, remote-controlled cars, and his electric motor bicycle he built to ride around Perrysburg. Bill faithfully served his country in the United States Army as a tank crewman and tank leader in Vietnam, where he was awarded the Army Commendation Medal with "V" device, the Purple Heart Medal for being wounded in combat, and the Combat Infantryman's Badge. Upon his return to Ohio, he met and married the love of his life, Cheryl Elizabeth (Leonard) Bogdanski having been married 48 years this upcoming March.
Bill is survived by his wife, Cheryl; son, Rod, grandchildren, Brandon Eason, Mike Bogdanski, Jordyn Bogdanski, and Olivia Bogdanski; his brother, Eugene "Butch" Haney; his sister, Fran Meyers; and several brother and sisters-in-laws. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Lottie Bogdanski; his son, Jason; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, brothers and sisters-in-laws.
Per Bill's wishes there will not be a visitation or funeral service except for a small farewell for immediate family. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions in Bill's name may be made to , the ALS Foundation or the donor's choice. Arrangements were entrusted to Witzler Shank Funeral Home, Perrysburg, Ohio (419-874-3133)
