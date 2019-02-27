William Joseph Peschel Jr.



William Joseph "Bill" Peschel Jr., age 57, of Toledo, passed away Monday, February 25, 2019 at Orchard Villa, Oregon, OH. He was born April 30, 1961 in Toledo, OH to William and Shirley (Campbell) Peschel Sr. A graduate of Macomber High School, Bill worked for K&K Air Compressors, JJ Supply, United Heating & Air, and most recently as a Porter for TA Truck Stops of America, Perrysburg. He enjoyed jet skiing, boating and fishing, snowmobiling, and motorcycling on his Honda Goldwing.



Bill is survived by his sister, Edith "Edye" (Jeff) Taylor and brother, Bryan Peschel. His parents preceded him in death.



Visitation will be Friday, March 1 from 3-8 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd. The funeral service will be Saturday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Larry Vriezlaar presiding.



Thank you for the care given by the Orchard Villa staff. Memorial tributes may be given to a . Condolences may be shared with the family at



www.sujkowski.com



Published in The Blade from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019