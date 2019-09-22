|
William L. Crawford
William L. Crawford (Bill), a long-time educational leader for the developmentally disabled community as well as a passionate advocate for Bittersweet, Inc., in Northwest Ohio, died Tuesday morning at his Sylvania Township home after a long illness. He was 80.
A native of Crestline, Ohio, he received his bachelor's degree from Ohio Northern University, as well as a master's degree in educational administration from The University of Toledo. He was a director of education for developmentally disabled students in Toledo area schools. He later served as superintendent for developmentally disabled education programs in Morrow County, Ohio, for seven years.
He also served on the board of Bittersweet, Inc., the first farm model for adults with autism to be established in the U.S. He remained involved with Bittersweet for many years, where he served as so-chair of the Parents and Friends of Bittersweet Farms Support Group.
He also served on the board of the Kiwanis Club of Columbus, Ohio. Upon retiring from education, he became a realtor for King Thompson Realty in Columbus, prior to returning to Toledo in 2002. He was also a part-time instructor at Owens Community College.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Thelma Crawford. Bill is survived by his beloved wife, Ildiko (Ildi) of 36 years; his brother, Phil Crawford (Sharon); his nephew, David Crawford (Stephanie) and niece, Jennifer Crawford
He also is survived by step daughters, Judith Konesni (Mike) and Eva Katona, and step son, Eli Katona (Margaret); three grandchildren, Julianna Konesni, Anthony Konesni and Daniel Katona, and three great grandchildren, Anna, Sean and Kiera. Other surviving family members include nephews, Les, Tom and Bela Roka; great-nephews, Bela and Zoltan Roka, and great-nieces, Christina and Elizabeth Roka.
Bill loved to travel, especially as he enjoyed visiting his brother (Phil) and his wife at their home on Florida's ocean coastline. He also looked forward to visiting Bela Roka, Sr., his brother-in-law (now deceased), in New York City and their frequent walks to Times Square and Central Park. He enjoyed playing chess with his nephew (Tom) as well as talking about many Ohio State football successes. Humble, patient, gentle and compassionate, Bill was a good man who was loved by everyone who met him. He will be deeply missed.
Visitation will be held Sunday, September 22, from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer - West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Road, Toledo, Ohio 43617. Service will be held Monday, September 23, at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home with burial at Calvary Cemetery to follow. Contributions in Bill's memory can be made to Bittersweet, Inc. (http://www.bittersweetfarms.org) or Ohio Living Home Health and Hospice (https://www.ohioliving.org/home-health-hospice).
