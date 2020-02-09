|
|
William L. "Bill" McCord
William L. "Bill" McCord Jr., age 74, passed away unexpectedly on January 20, 2020. He was born in Toledo, Ohio, to William and Shirley (Cover) McCord on January 10, 1946. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, David. He is survived by his wife, Sharon; brother, Tim; brother-in-law, John Chilcote; and many nieces and nephews.
Bill held many, many jobs in his life. Most of them were labor and most of them were dull. The real person he was showed up in how he spent the rest of his time. He was an avid reader with an extensive vocabulary and wide knowledge in many areas. Bill created his own comics and wrote poetry and fan fiction. For many years he was a folk dancer, both teaching and performing in the Toledo area. Bill also loved role playing games and spent many hours developing role playing systems.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in his name to Paws and Whiskers Cat Shelter or Mobile Meals of Toledo. Bill did volunteer work for both of these organizations.
A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Sylvania United Church of Christ, 7240 Erie St, Sylvania, Ohio. A luncheon will follow the service.
Published in The Blade on Feb. 9, 2020