William L. Osborne
William "Bill" Osborne, 81, of Whitehouse Ohio passed away in his residence January 6, 2020. Bill was the son of Wilson and Pearl (Jenkins) Osborne. He was born March 13, 1938 in Pound, Virginia and was proud of his commitment serving in the U.S. Navy. Bill was considered an artist in his trade as a brick mason, recently receiving his 50-year pin from the Local 3 BAC.
Fish are breathing easier now that Bill has pulled his last hook out of the water, except for the ones packaged in the 2 chest freezers out back. He was often seen (or 'busted') at many local fishing holes which can not be listed here due to strict instructions from Bill. He was an avid member of the NWOB (Northwest Ohio Bassmaster Club).
Bill was preceded in death by his wife Freda. Surviving are his daughters, Pam (Mike) Naumann, Yvonne Hartman, Tricia (Keith) Osborne-Farris; son, Billy "Boy" (Penny) Osborne; brother, Roger Osborne; and sisters, Earlene Zarrella, Vongia Osborne. Lovingly known as 'Poppy' by many, including his grandchildren, Jessica (Joseph), Joe, Megan, Melissa (Josh), Matt (Morgan), Nikki, Ashlee (T.J), Cody, and Cage. Also surviving are many great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and large-mouth bass.
The family will receive friends at the Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home, 3453 Heatherdowns Blvd. on Friday January 10, 2020 2-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Highland Memory Gardens. The family suggests memorials to . Please view and sign Bill's condolence page at Berstickerscottfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Jan. 9, 2020