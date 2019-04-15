William L. Shinaver



William L. "Bill" Shinaver, age 80, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Advanced Specialty Hospital. He was born on December 21, 1938 to William D. and Agnes (Micenec) Shinaver in Toledo. Bill attended St. Michael's Elementary and graduated from Woodward High School. He proudly served in the USMC and following his time in the military he worked at Libbey Glass. Bill later worked for the Toledo Police Department as one of their very first K-9 Officers with his partner and love of his life, Rommel. After retirement he enjoyed taking life easy, playing cards and a good game of bowling.



Left to cherish his memory are his children, Cheryl Nimphe, William (Cathy) Shinaver, Steve (Kimberly) Shinaver and Dave (Melanie) Shinaver; step-daughter, Tami (Dave) Hyter; grandchildren, Brittany, Brandon, Ashley, Michael, Alex, Kara and Brooklyn; 4 great-grandchildren; sister, Charlotte (Forest "Woody") Ulman; nephew, David Trzonkowski; niece, Dawn Allan and first wife, Karen Shinaver. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Shinaver.



The family will receive guests on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 2-8:00 p.m. at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300) with his Funeral Service starting at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019 in the funeral home.



Memorial Contributions may be made to N.W.O. .



To leave a special message for Bill's family please visit,



www.NewcomerToledo.com





Published in The Blade from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2019