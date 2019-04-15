Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Shinaver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William L. Shinaver


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William L. Shinaver Obituary
William L. Shinaver

William L. "Bill" Shinaver, age 80, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Advanced Specialty Hospital. He was born on December 21, 1938 to William D. and Agnes (Micenec) Shinaver in Toledo. Bill attended St. Michael's Elementary and graduated from Woodward High School. He proudly served in the USMC and following his time in the military he worked at Libbey Glass. Bill later worked for the Toledo Police Department as one of their very first K-9 Officers with his partner and love of his life, Rommel. After retirement he enjoyed taking life easy, playing cards and a good game of bowling.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Cheryl Nimphe, William (Cathy) Shinaver, Steve (Kimberly) Shinaver and Dave (Melanie) Shinaver; step-daughter, Tami (Dave) Hyter; grandchildren, Brittany, Brandon, Ashley, Michael, Alex, Kara and Brooklyn; 4 great-grandchildren; sister, Charlotte (Forest "Woody") Ulman; nephew, David Trzonkowski; niece, Dawn Allan and first wife, Karen Shinaver. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Shinaver.

The family will receive guests on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 2-8:00 p.m. at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300) with his Funeral Service starting at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019 in the funeral home.

Memorial Contributions may be made to N.W.O. .

To leave a special message for Bill's family please visit,

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home
Download Now