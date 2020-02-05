Home

Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
7:00 PM
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
9:30 AM
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church
William L. "Larry" Toon


1944 - 2020
William L. "Larry" Toon Obituary
William L. "Larry" Toon

William L. "Larry" Toon, 75 of Maumee passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born on November 21, 1944 to William and Dorothy Toon. Larry was a graduate of Macomber High School and later served in the military at Fort Knox Kentucky where he met the love of his life Regina "Jeannie".

Larry worked at Owens Corning /Xerox for over 40 years where he served as Records Manager. He was a longtime member of St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Parish and enjoyed the simple things in life; taking long walks in the park and spending time with friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife of 50 years "Jeannie". He is survived by his children, Julie (Timothy) Olzak, James (Lynn) Toon and Stephen (Karen) Toon; grandchildren, Lauren (William) Hoen, Matthew (Jacquelyn) Olzak, Megan (Aaron) Pinkelman, Sydney, Chloe, Cameron, Lilly, Elliot, Liam and Hazel Toon; great grandchildren, Eloise, Michael and Edith Hoen, Calvin and Edison Olzak; brothers, David (Donna) Toon, Kenny (Kay) Toon; and sisters, Mary Kay (Michael) Smith and Marcia (James) Buckmaster.

Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd. on Thursday, February 6th from 2-8 p.m. where a Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, February 7th beginning at 9:30 a.m. in the mortuary followed by the Funeral Mass in St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church at 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Rose Cemetery, Perrysburg.

The family would like to offer a special thanks to the community at the Lakes of Monclova for their compassionate care.

Memorials may take the form of contributions to the or to Heartbeat of Toledo.

Please view and sign the guest registry at www.coylefuneralhome.com

www.coylefuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Feb. 5, 2020
