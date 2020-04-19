William L. Windnagle William L Windnagle, age 88, of Toledo, OH, born December 16th, 1931 to Carl and Eunice Windnagle, passed away on April 7th, 2020 in Naples, FL. Bill worked for the Toledo Edison Company for 40 years, retiring in 1990. Bill also served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He was a member of Harbor Light Lodge #746, Scottish Rite Valley of Toledo, Zenobia Shrine, North End American Legion and the Barbershop Harmony Society. Bill is survived by his wife, Maxine; children, Richard (Elaine), Sharon and William (Theresa); brother Arnold; 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. There will be no services at this time. Please send donations to Shriners Childrens Hospital and Barbershop Harmony Society. When Tomorrow Starts Without Me When tomorrow starts without me, please try to understand that an angel came and called my name and took me by the hand; The angel said my place was ready, in Heaven far above, and that I'd have to leave behind all those that I dearly love. But when I walked through Heaven's Gates, I felt so much at home, for God looked down and smiled at me, and told me "Welcome Home". So when tomorrow starts without me, don't think we're far apart, for every time you think of me, I'm right there in your heart.
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Blade from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020.