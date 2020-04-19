William L. Windnagle
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William L. Windnagle William L Windnagle, age 88, of Toledo, OH, born December 16th, 1931 to Carl and Eunice Windnagle, passed away on April 7th, 2020 in Naples, FL. Bill worked for the Toledo Edison Company for 40 years, retiring in 1990. Bill also served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He was a member of Harbor Light Lodge #746, Scottish Rite Valley of Toledo, Zenobia Shrine, North End American Legion and the Barbershop Harmony Society. Bill is survived by his wife, Maxine; children, Richard (Elaine), Sharon and William (Theresa); brother Arnold; 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. There will be no services at this time. Please send donations to Shriners Childrens Hospital and Barbershop Harmony Society. When Tomorrow Starts Without Me When tomorrow starts without me, please try to understand that an angel came and called my name and took me by the hand; The angel said my place was ready, in Heaven far above, and that I'd have to leave behind all those that I dearly love. But when I walked through Heaven's Gates, I felt so much at home, for God looked down and smiled at me, and told me "Welcome Home". So when tomorrow starts without me, don't think we're far apart, for every time you think of me, I'm right there in your heart.

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Blade from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Beachwood Society
4444 Tamiami Trl N.
Naples , FL 34103
(239) 261-1767
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
2 entries
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Maxie - So sorry to hear the news. I'm thankful that we were able to meet for dinner. He was a true blessing in your life. Wishing you strength during this difficult time.
Cyndi Lane
Acquaintance
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved