William Learned Jr.
William "Bill" Learned Jr., 69, of Auburn, Indiana, formerly of Toledo, died Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Parkview Hospital Randallia in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Bill was born November 24, 1950, in Toledo, Ohio. Bill was a financial planner and advisor throughout his career. He was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Avilla.
Bill is survived by his wife, Laurie Learned of Auburn, Indiana; children, Julie (Brett Levy) Learned of Saratoga Springs, New York, Bill (Nozomi) Learned of Los Angeles, California, Amanda (Greg) Neuendorf of Toledo, Ohio, Stacy (Kevin) Thompson of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Christopher (Ana Battung) Skelding of Chicago, Illinois, and Shawna (Brad) Roubitchek of Elmhurst, Illinois; brother, Michael (Kris) Learned; sisters, Nita Kontak and Becky (Darrell) Hawley all of Toledo, Ohio; grandchildren, Ezra and Otis Learned-Levy, Moon and Cosmo Learned, Jace and Quinn Neuendorf, Sydney Thompson, Christian and Michael Battung, Josephine, Jacob, William and Noah Roubitchek. He was preceded in death by his parents, William W. Learned Sr. and Irene Learned.
Funeral mass will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. with visitation at noon at Saint Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 228 N. Main Street, Avilla, Indiana. Visitation will be held Friday, August 21, 2020, from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main Street, Auburn, Indiana. Rev Daniel Chukwuleta will be officiating. Face masks will be required during the visitation and funeral mass. Burial will be held in Woodlawn Cemetery, Auburn, Indiana at a later date. Memorial donations may be made for Masses at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church. To sign the online guest book, visit www.pinningtonfh.com
