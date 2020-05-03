William Lee "Bill" Lorenz
William "Bill" Lee Lorenz

William "Bill" Lee Lorenz, 65, of Toledo, OH, passed away at his home on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.

A private graveside service will be held at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park with a memorial service to be held at a later date. Arrangements by Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Trilby (419-473-1301).

www.witzlershanktrilby.com



Published in The Blade from May 3 to May 5, 2020.
