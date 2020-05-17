William Leon Crayon Sr.William Leon Crayon Sr. passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Park Terrace Nursing & Rehabilitation. He was born on August 18, 1943 at Flower Hospital and was a graduate of Jesup W. Scott High School. William served in the U.S. Army receiving an honorable discharge. Best known as manager/owner of Crayons Sunoco and B.C. Towing. His enjoyment was grilling barbecue ribs, chicken, and hot dogs on his trailer named "Lady L" cooking out at the fairs…Old West End, Polish Festival and Bowling Green. He also enjoyed football and old movies.William was preceded in death by mother, Louise Benjamin Payne; father, Shelley L. Crayon Sr.; and brother, David L. Crayon.He leaves to cherish his memory wife Laurine Jackson Crayon; son, William L. Crayon Jr.; brothers, Richard (Mary) Crayon, Shelley (Lula) Crayon; sister, Angela Crayon; and wonderful nieces and nephews.The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Park Terrace Nursing and Rehabilitation especially Marina Dickerson and Michelle Brown for their loving care.Funeral services will be private due to the coronavirus (covid-19). A memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to Dale-Riggs Funeral Home.