William Leon Crayon Sr.
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Leon Crayon Sr.

William Leon Crayon Sr. passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Park Terrace Nursing & Rehabilitation. He was born on August 18, 1943 at Flower Hospital and was a graduate of Jesup W. Scott High School. William served in the U.S. Army receiving an honorable discharge. Best known as manager/owner of Crayons Sunoco and B.C. Towing. His enjoyment was grilling barbecue ribs, chicken, and hot dogs on his trailer named "Lady L" cooking out at the fairs…Old West End, Polish Festival and Bowling Green. He also enjoyed football and old movies.

William was preceded in death by mother, Louise Benjamin Payne; father, Shelley L. Crayon Sr.; and brother, David L. Crayon.

He leaves to cherish his memory wife Laurine Jackson Crayon; son, William L. Crayon Jr.; brothers, Richard (Mary) Crayon, Shelley (Lula) Crayon; sister, Angela Crayon; and wonderful nieces and nephews.

The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Park Terrace Nursing and Rehabilitation especially Marina Dickerson and Michelle Brown for their loving care.

Funeral services will be private due to the coronavirus (covid-19). A memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to Dale-Riggs Funeral Home.

http://www.dalefh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 17 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dale-Riggs Funeral Home
572 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43604-8542
(419) 248-4254
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved