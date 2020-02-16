|
William Lester Hanna
William Lester Hanna, age 76, of Toledo, OH passed away February 13, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital. He was born January 22, 1944 in Riverside, CA to Oakley and Sarah (VanDorn) Hanna. He was employed with Valley for almost 25 years. Bill was a dedicated worker. Anyone who met Bill enjoyed being around him.
Bill is survived by his sister, Cheryl Willoughby; nieces, Suzan Ireland and Jennifer Whitney; great-nieces and nephews, Tiffanee Ireland, Brett Ireland, Jr., Brittanee (Meagan) Kampfer and Gabriella Cipriani and 7 great- great nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his sister, Tina Marie Hanna.
The family will receive guests Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will begin Monday at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Toledo Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Toledo Area Humane Society in Bill's memory.
Published in The Blade from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020