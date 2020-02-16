Home

Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:30 AM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map

William Lester Hanna


1944 - 2020
William Lester Hanna Obituary
William Lester Hanna

William Lester Hanna, age 76, of Toledo, OH passed away February 13, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital. He was born January 22, 1944 in Riverside, CA to Oakley and Sarah (VanDorn) Hanna. He was employed with Valley for almost 25 years. Bill was a dedicated worker. Anyone who met Bill enjoyed being around him.

Bill is survived by his sister, Cheryl Willoughby; nieces, Suzan Ireland and Jennifer Whitney; great-nieces and nephews, Tiffanee Ireland, Brett Ireland, Jr., Brittanee (Meagan) Kampfer and Gabriella Cipriani and 7 great- great nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his sister, Tina Marie Hanna.

The family will receive guests Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will begin Monday at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Toledo Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Toledo Area Humane Society in Bill's memory.

Published in The Blade from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020
