William M. “Bubba” Hundsrucker
Passed away January 6, 2019 at the age of 76.
A former Army
National Guardsman, Bill graduated from the University of Toledo with a degree in Engineering.
In his younger years he loved to play baseball, softball, football, and spending his days at Bowman pool. He was an avid fan of the Buckeyes, Indians, and Cowboys, especially former Indians great Rocky Colavito, but he loved none of them as much as he loved his daughters and grandchildren, who miss him terribly.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents William E. and Mildred (Butzin) Hundsrucker.
He is survived by daughters Kelly (Chris) Wilson and Stacy Briggs; grandchildren Preston and Kendall Wilson and
Abigail Briggs; Brothers Ron (Shawnee) and
Dennis (Dee); and nieces and nephews.
As published in The Blade
Published in The Blade on Jan. 5, 2020