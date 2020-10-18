1/1
William Martin "Bill" Ault
1931 - 2020
William "Bill" Martin Ault

02/20/1931 - 10/14/2020

William M. Ault, of Perrysburg, passed away peacefully in the care of Hospice of Northwest Ohio on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. He was the son of Harry T. and Garnet E. (Evans) Ault and was born in Wayne, Ohio on February 20, 1931.

Bill is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Elva (Bauman) Ault; and sons, Gary (Sandi) Ault of Perrysburg, Ohio, Jim (Sue) Ault, of Powell, Ohio, Tim (Darci) Ault of Oregon, Ohio, and Mark (Linda) Ault of Cincinnati, Ohio. He is also survived by numerous family members including a brother, Roger (Jenny) Ault; sisters in law, Alice Ault and Betty Ault; nine grandchildren, Scott (Megan) Ault, Andrew (Valerie) Ault, Ryan (Shauna) Ault, Erin (Bryan) Briggs, Tyler (Julie) Ault, Alex Ault, Trevor Ault, Zach Ault and Kylee Ault; and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and four brothers, Bob, Harry (Bus), Fred and Don.

Bill graduated from Lake High School in 1949 and received his B.S. in Education from Bowling Green State University in 1953 as well as a Masters Degree in Education in 1963. He married Elva, his high school sweetheart upon his first graduation from BGSU and entered the U.S. Army nineteen days later. He began his 30+ year teaching and coaching career in Wauseon Ohio. After moving to Millbury, Ohio in 1960, he taught Science and Physical Education at Fassett Jr. High in Oregon, Ohio. Throughout the years, Bill coached numerous Varsity and Jr. high football, basketball, and track teams, as well as his son's little league baseball team.

In retirement, Bill and Elva moved to Perrysburg and he continued to work part-time for H&R Block and Smith Kline Labs. In addition, he served his community in a variety of leadership positions for the Millbury Village Council, Perrysburg Exchange Club, Lutheran Bowling Association and as a member of the Church Council at Trinity Lutheran and St. Mark's Lutheran Churches.

At the time of his death Bill was a member of Zoar Lutheran Church in Perrysburg. He had many hobbies and enjoyed bowling, golf, travel with Elva, horseshoes and playing cards. He was Commissioner of the annual family golf outing known as the "Bill Ault Classic". He often said, "Marrying my little red-headed girl" was his life's greatest achievement. Bill was loved and cherished as the patriarch of the wonderful extended family he created and will be lovingly remembered for this legacy.

A private funeral service was held by the family. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Witzler-Shank Walker Funeral Home, Perrysburg (419-874-3133). Gifts in his memory can be sent to: Zoar Lutheran Church, 314 E Indiana Ave, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 or Crohn's & Colitis Foundation of Southwest Ohio Chapter, 2368 Victory Pkwy -Suite 240, Cincinnati, Ohio 45206. Condolences may be made to the family online at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Blade from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home - Witzler Shank Chapel
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
4198743133
October 17, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Pamela Lent
