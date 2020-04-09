|
William "Ray" McCormick
William Raymond McCormick, 87, of Toledo, Ohio passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. He was born on December 1, 1932 in Toledo, Ohio to Arthur and Mary McCormick. Ray was a 1950 graduate of Macomber High School and served as an M.P. in the U.S. Air Force. He worked as a metal spinner for 34 years, retiring from Superior Metal Spinning and Stamping in 1995. He was a member of the U.A.W. Local 12 and a shop president representative. Ray also was a member of the Northwood VFW #2984 and Arthur Daly American Legion Post #334.
Ray was a former member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church where he served as president of parish council and worked many church festivals. Ray was known for his famous hot dog sauce and his love for Michigan football. He made many countless memories for 25 years at the cottage on Little Long Lake. He will be dearly missed.
Ray is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Patricia; children, Mary Ann McCormick, William McCormick II, Judy (Tony) Deitrick and Patrick (Kris) McCormick; grandchildren, Trina Cutcher, Stacy Cutcher, Thomas (Kelly) Cutcher II, William (Ashley) McCormick, Wesley McCormick, Patrick (Kristen) McCormick II, Sean McCormick, Donald Wright, Hailey (Isaiah) Miller and Alec (Lexi) Dennis; 11 great-grandchildren; sisters, Helen Bihn and Peg Pilaczyski; sister-in-law, Mary Beth (Douglas) Parker; and many nieces and nephews; and his pets, Pepper and Sugar whom he loved. He was preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers and 2 sisters.
Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Friday, April 10, 2020, from 2:00-8:00 p.m. Services will be private and live streamed on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. via the Freck Funeral Chapel Facebook page. The family wants everyone to be safe during these Covid-19 times and understands if you cannot attend. They will be having a celebration of life to be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or Ronald McDonald House.
A special thanks to Dr. Cashin and Dr. Phinney, to Larry (his lifelong barber) and to Katie from Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2020