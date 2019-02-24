William "Bill" McMillen, Ph.D.



William "Bill" McMillen, Ph.D., passed away suddenly on Friday, November 23, 2018 at the age of 71.



Born Feb. 28, 1947, Bill grew up in Wisconsin and was an ardent Green Bay Packers fan. During a 31-year career at UT that began in 1982, Bill served in many roles including University of Toledo provost, executive vice president of academic affairs, vice president of governmental relations, and chief of staff for UT's president.



Bill was known to all for his creativity, intellect, congenial nature, and collaboration. He was a prolific writer who wrote both fiction and nonfiction books, including a play that was performed by the Toledo Repertoire Theatre's Toledo Voices, and self-published a series of Christmas books that were privately distributed to friends and family.



He was known to the family as a terrific husband, father, grandfather and an excellent manager of family affairs. Bill was preceded in death by his his wife Barbara Ann (Fialkowski) McMillen. He is survived by his son Christopher with wife Aleksandra and grandson Vuk and his son Mark and granddaughters Marissa and Sierra.



The family invites family, friends, and neighbors to join them in a celebration of Bill's life, on Thursday, February 28thfrom 3-5 p.m. at Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd. Perrysburg. The service will begin at 3:30 pm. Interment will be private.



In loving memory of Bill, please consider making a donation to his personal , The University of Toledo Foundation (https://www.utfoundation.org/give/giveonline.aspx), College of Arts and Letters general scholarship fund #2401950.



Published in The Blade from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019