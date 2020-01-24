|
|
William (Hal) Meyers
William (Hal) Meyers, 63 of Toledo, Ohio passed away on December 23, 2019 at his home. Hal was born August 31, 1956 in Toledo, Ohio to William (Chic) and Sally Meyers. He was a music aficionado and loved listening to Sirius XM radio (specifically Deep Tracks and Little Steven's Underground Garage). Hal could tell you every single member of any band and even kept up with new music trends. He had a very extensive music collection, including his all-time favorite band, The Beatles.
Hal was also very passionate about golf, playing regularly up until a few years ago. Although no longer playing, he continued to show his love of the game by attending many tournaments and watching on television. While being a big golf enthusiast, Hal was also a fan of the Detroit Tigers and the Toledo Mudhens, attending numerous opening day games for both teams.
Hal worked for his uncle, John Brenner of Brenner Marina until they closed down. Shortly after, he started working with his close friend, Bill Metzger of Metzger Steam Cleaning. When Bill passed away, Hal became the owner/operator of the business. He also worked as a bartender, once a week at Player's Club to stay in touch with his friends from his time spent there in the earlier years.
He is survived by his sister and best friend, Chris Meyers Eppard and nephew Jason (Mandi) Eppard. He was preceded in death by his parents, William (Chic) and Sally Meyers, and his brother Steve (Beezie) Meyers.
A celebration of his life will be held on February 8th, 2020, from 2-6 p.m. at Player's Club, located at, 3440 W. Sylvania Ave, Toledo, Ohio 43623.
Published in The Blade on Jan. 24, 2020