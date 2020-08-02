William N. Kistler



William N. Kistler, 86, passed away at home Thursday, July 23, 2020 after a short illness. Born in Newark, Ohio to Norvan and Mary Elizabeth (Kappes), Bill is survived by his sister, Norma (John) Luzio. Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Jan Adams Kistler; sons, Thomas and Robert and his sister, Ruth (John) Michener. A US Army veteran, Bill worked at Owens Illinois as an engineer for over 30 years, traveling to many countries. An avid fisherman, Bill also loved golf, euchre and reading.



He is survived by his daughters, Kimberly Dudding and Kerry (Craig) Werner, and beloved nieces, nephews and grandchildren.





