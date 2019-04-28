|
William "Boe" Nicely
William "Boe" John Nicely, 57, of Perrysburg passed away April 19, 2019 at his home. Boe was born February 18, 1962 to Walter "Gene" and Judith (Daniels) Nicely in Toledo. Boe went to Otsego High School. He later joined the Navy and served from 1980 to 1984. Boe was a heavy equipment operator working for over 30 years on many projects.
Boe is survived by his father, Gene; his brothers, Kevin (Lorrie) and Brian (Tracy) Nicely, his sisters, Vicky (Gary) Allen, Rebecca (Doug) Braley; and 7 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother.
Boe and his mother will have a memorial service at a future date.
Services entrusted to the Peinert Dunn Funeral Home in Waterville, Ohio.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019