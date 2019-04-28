Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home
7220 Dutch Road
Waterville, OH 43566
(419) 878-6530
Resources
More Obituaries for William Nicely
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William "Boe" Nicely


1962 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William "Boe" Nicely Obituary
William "Boe" Nicely

William "Boe" John Nicely, 57, of Perrysburg passed away April 19, 2019 at his home. Boe was born February 18, 1962 to Walter "Gene" and Judith (Daniels) Nicely in Toledo. Boe went to Otsego High School. He later joined the Navy and served from 1980 to 1984. Boe was a heavy equipment operator working for over 30 years on many projects.

Boe is survived by his father, Gene; his brothers, Kevin (Lorrie) and Brian (Tracy) Nicely, his sisters, Vicky (Gary) Allen, Rebecca (Doug) Braley; and 7 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother.

Boe and his mother will have a memorial service at a future date.

Services entrusted to the Peinert Dunn Funeral Home in Waterville, Ohio.

Published in The Blade from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now