Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Olivet Lutheran Church
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Olivet Lutheran Church
William P. Holtfreter


1929 - 2019
William P. Holtfreter Obituary
William P. Holtfreter

William P. Holtfreter, age 89 of Sylvania, passed away Monday July 22, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Toledo, September 11, 1929 to parents, Zera (Pierce) and William Holtfreter . He graduated from Macomber High School in 1948. He married Arlene M. Manor on April 17, 1971 and they shared 48 years together and 5 children. He was an Insurance Agent with Ohio National Insurance Company and MassMutual for 58 years retiring in 2012. He was a member of Highland Meadows Golf Club for 28 years, where he enjoyed playing golf and bridge. He also enjoyed playing tennis at Shadow Valley Club. Bill was a member of Olivet Lutheran Church where he participated in the church choir.

He is survived by his loving wife, Arlene; children, William Holtfreter, Margie (Gary) Schell, Barbara (Dennis) Weber, Robert (Tammy) Holtfreter, Art (Sandy) Holtfreter; 8 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife, Joanne and brother Richard.

Friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home, Sylvania, Ohio on Thursday July 25, 2019 from 4-8:00 P.M. with funeral service on Friday July 26, 2019 at Olivet Lutheran Church at 11:00 A.M. with visitation 1-hour prior.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests tributes in the form of contributions to Olivet Lutheran Church Choir. Online condolences to

Published in The Blade on July 24, 2019
