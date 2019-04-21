Home

Castillo Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1757 Tremainsville Rd.
Toledo, OH 43613
419-740-6151
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Castillo Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1757 Tremainsville Rd.
Toledo, OH 43613
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Castillo Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1757 Tremainsville Rd.
Toledo, OH 43613
View Map
William "Billy" Perry


1983 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William "Billy" Perry Obituary
William "Billy" Perry

William Earl "Billy" Perry "Yarddawg" of Delta, OH passed away Tuesday April 16, 2019 unexpectedly in a car accident at the age of 36. He was born January 19, 1983 in Toledo to William M. & Randee (Ruch) Perry.

Billy was a parts-puller at K & G Automotive in Delta for the past 20 yrs. He loved working on cars particularly his Derby Truck. Billy was the type of guy who would step up and help anyone. His generosity and caring attitude was reflected by all the people who knew him and loved him.

He is preceded in death by his mother Randee Perry and is survived by his father William M. Perry; brother Shawn Perry; sisters Stacey Sleesman and Jessica (Dan Bennett) Cash; brother Josh Cash; aunts Barb (Dave) Barnett and Patty (Dennis) Bylow and uncle Rusty (Rosie) Watkins; numerous nieces, nephews and loving friends also survive.

Family will receive friends at the Castillo Funeral Home 1757 Tremainsville Rd. Wednesday April 24th from 3 – 8 PM where funeral services will be held Thursday April 25th at 10 AM with interment to follow at Toledo Memorial Park. Memorial tributes may be made to Billy's family to offset expenses.

www.celebratelifetoledo.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019
