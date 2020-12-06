William R. Lindsley, Jr."It is foolish and wrong to mourn the men who died. Rather we should thank God that such men lived."--George S. PattonWilliam R. Lindsley, Jr. passed away peacefully on December 1, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Born July 29, 1949 in Philadelphia, PA, his life is marked by his inexorable determination and an indelible love of life.Bill graduated from Sylvania High School in 1967. Thereafter, he attended the University of Toledo where he pledged Alpha Sigma Phi, attained a bachelor's degree in Political Science, and further received his Juris Doctor. Practicing law was not a job for Bill; it was a calling. His ability to understand and read people, coupled with razor-sharp wit and acute knowledge of the law, produced a rich and storied history of success in the courtroom. His legal prowess took him beyond Toledo across the country and around the world including Los Angeles, Seattle, and Beirut. Throughout his life and career, his generosity spanned beyond the financial—he had an affinity for sharing his wealth of knowledge relating to his travels abroad, music, books, food, politics, and sports. He wanted people to share in the experience of his world travels and the places he loved such as Rio de Janeiro, Italy, and Thailand.William is survived by his former wife, Katherine Lindsley; son, Patrick Lindsley; daughters Ashley Lindsley and Erin Lindsley; former wife, Peggy Lindsley; sister Patricia Mehall; brothers Jack Lindsley, Tom (Carol) Lindsley, Dennis Lindsley, Joe (Peggy) Lindsley; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents, William R. Lindsley, Sr. and Catherine McBride Lindsley.A celebration of life is anticipated to be held in July, 2021.A scholarship will be set up in Bill's name with the University of Toledo Law School for donations. Online condolences to