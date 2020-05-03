William R. Pierce
1932 - 2020
William R. Pierce

06/22/1932 - 04/28/2020

William R Pierce, age 87, of Maumee, passed away of Covid-19 on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at The Lakes of Monclova. He was born June 22, 1932, to Rosalyn (Mehling) and Steven Pierce in Fremont. A graduate of Maumee High School, class of 1951, he entered the U.S. Navy where he served on the USS New in the Atlantic during the Korean Conflict. After Honorable discharge he married his high school sweetheart (Jane Kervin) on April 18, 1953, he began working for telephone company and later as an electrician. In 1963 he purchased Cook Electric and formed Pierce Electric Inc. specializing in traffic signalization and local municipal accounts. He served the communities of Maumee, Perrysburg, Oregon, Sylvania, Waterville, Bradner, Fayette, Montpelier, Genoa, Delta, Wood and Lucas county for their traffic controls. A father of 3, he was family oriented, he worked 7 days a week, employing his mother, wife and sons, "he was one of the good guys" said his son Terry. His wife and children wanted for nothing as he was a devoted provider. He loved to fly his plane, travel with family and friends, pulling off a good prank and he loved a good joke. He was very kind, honest, patient and would help anyone who was in need. He was the family historian and researched an amazing genealogical history.

He was a member of the IBEW Local 8, NECA, the Maumee Elks and Eagles.

Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jane on October 8, 2017; brothers, James and Robert. He is survived by his sons, Timothy (Kay) Pierce, Terry Pierce and daughter, Tracey (Gerry) Pierce Gurn and many in laws.

Services will be private. Condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com. A 21 gun salute will be planned for the future when we can gather and remember this amazing man. RIP Dad, give Mom a kiss from us. Until we see you both again, we love you and thank you for being the best.

A special Thank You to Todd, Shynese, Ambria and Rick at The Lakes of Monclova for their communication, kindness, compassion and caring for our dad. Any donations may be made to St. Jude Childrens Hospital, St. Joseph's Maumee or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.



Published in The Blade from May 3 to May 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
419.893.7686
