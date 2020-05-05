(News story) William R. Pierce, a Toledo-area business owner who was a Navy veteran of the Korean War, died April 28 at the Lakes of Monclova in Monclova Township. He was 87.
He died of coronavirus, his daughter, Tracey Pierce Gurn, said.
Mr. Pierce owned and operated Pierce Electric Inc. from its inception in 1963, when he bought the former Cook Electric, until 2006, when he retired and sold the business.
The company specialized in traffic controls and maintaining the operation of water and sewer plants for area communities such as Maumee, Perrysburg, and Sylvania.
His professional memberships included International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 8 and and the Ohio/?Michigan Chapter of the National Electrical Contractors Association.
"He was old-school. ... It was the level of service that mattered to him," his son Timothy Pierce said. "Everything was personal.
If it wasn't good enough for a family member or a friend, it wasn't good enough for a customer."
Said Mrs. Pierce Gurn: "He always was working. ... He would get up in the middle of the night if a city called him and said they had traffic problems."
In retirement, the elder Mr. Pierce enjoyed attending family functions, researching family history, playing poker with family members, and making pickles, which was his lifetime hobby.
"He was a gentle giant. And he liked to pull pranks. He [also] liked entertaining his friends. And he was very generous," his daughter said, adding that it was in their pool that most of the children in their extended family and in their neighborhood learned how to swim.
In his earlier life, Mr. Pierce enjoyed boating and flying a plane. He flew his Cessna mainly to Florida and the Bahamas, where he owned a cave in the 1970s. He also designed one of the houses he owned at different times in Maumee.
Mr. Pierce was born June 22, 1932, in Fremont to Rosalyn and Steven Pierce.
In 1951, he graduated from Maumee High School and volunteered for the U.S. Navy to serve in the Korean War. He was an electrician and fireman onboard a destroyer in the Atlantic from 1951 until his honorable discharge in 1953.
Later in 1953, Mr. Pierce returned to Maumee and hired on as an electrician for a telephone company, where he worked 10 years before forming his own business.
Also in 1953, he married Jane Kervin. She died in 2017.
Mr. Pierce was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Maumee.
His other memberships included the Maumee Elks and the Maumee Eagles. He was also a former member of the Maumee River Yacht Club and Toledo Sailing Club.
Along with his wife, he was preceded in death by two brothers.
Surviving are his sons, Timothy and Terry Pierce; and daughter, Tracey Pierce Gurn.
Services were private. A 21-gun salute will be planned for a future date.
Arrangements are by the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home in Maumee.
The family suggests tributes to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, St. Joseph Catholic Church, or the Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
Published in The Blade on May 5, 2020.