William "Bill" R. TrewWilliam "Bill" R. Trew, 76, passed away suddenly on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Blanchard Valley Hospital. Bill was born in Rockville Centre, NY, on July 24, 1944, to the late Fredrick and Elizabeth Trew.He is survived by his 3 children, Beth (Don) Wyman of Perrysburg, OH, Jim (Anna) Trew, Sylvania, OH, Irene (Jeff) Jones, Jr. of Toledo, OH; 4 grandchildren, Matthew Wyman, Anna Wyman, Isabella Jones, and Jackson Trew and sister, Linda O'Brien of Rockville Centre, NY. Bill had a wonderful life companion, Lois Gilliland, and she also survives.In 1962, upon graduation from high school, he joined the Coast Guard, and he served from 1962 to 1968, and was on active duty during the Vietnam conflict. After his service, he married the mother of his children, Diane Henninger Trew.Bill later went on as an entrepreneur and owner of various carry out stores, including the Butt Hutt Cigarette Shop, in Upper Sandusky, OH.Bill was a lifetime member of the Ralph D. Cole American Legion, Post 3, AMVETS Post 21, Findlay Moose Lodge 698, Elks Lodge 75, VFW Post 5645, and he was a former member of the Toledo Yacht Club. Bill also sponsored several veterans on Honor Flight and was known as a member of the "Roundtable" at The Fern Cafe.Visitation will be held at Coldren Crates Funeral Home on Saturday, August 1 from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m., with a full, military rights, presented by the Hancock County Veterans Memorial Squad, to follow at 4:00 p.m.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Coast Guard Mutual Assistance, 1005 N. Glebe Road, Suite 220, Arlington, VA 22201.Online condolences can be expressed at