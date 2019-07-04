William Redpath



W. Bruce Redpath, 94, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 26 in Toledo, Ohio. Bruce was born in 1925 in Toronto, Canada where he served with the Canadian Army during WWII. He studied chemical engineering at the University of Toronto and worked for over forty years in the pulp & paper, and printing industries, first in research and latterly as Quality Control Manager at the Willard, Ohio division of R.R.Donnelley & Sons Co.



In 1948, Bruce married his first wife, Phyllis, raising a family with her until she passed away in 1986. His second wife, Madelynn Wright of Toledo, Ohio, passed away in 1998.



Bruces' great passions were boating and travelling. He spent over fifty summers at the cottage he built in the woods of northern Ontario, and enjoyed many trips touching on Europe, Asia, Africa, South America and Australia during his long retirement. He was a much loved and active resident at the Swan Creek retirement community where he lived for over ten years.



He is survived by his four children - Nancy and husband Kim, Katharine, Shirley, and James - plus six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.



A Celebration of Life service is scheduled to be held at 2pm on Saturday, July 6, 2019 in the Reed Chapel at Ohio Living Swan Creek, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers the family are asking for donations to Ohio Living Swan Creek to support their good work.



Please view the online guest registry at CoyleFuneralHome.com.



www.coylefuneralhome.com





Published in The Blade on July 4, 2019