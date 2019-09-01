The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
(419) 893-7686
Resources
More Obituaries for William Kachure
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Richard Kachure


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Richard Kachure Obituary
William Richard Kachure

William Richard Kachure of Maumee, Ohio, age 85, passed away peacefully on August 30. Richard had relocated to Maumee in 2010 after residing in Brick, New Jersey for fifteen years.

Richard was born on March 5, 1934 in Lorain, Ohio to Mr. and Mrs. John Kachure. He graduated from Lorain High School in 1951. Shortly after graduating, he joined the U.S. Navy and served in the Korean War as an air crewman. He was incredibly proud of his service to his country and proudly flew the American flag every day. He was honorably discharged in 1955 and subsequently entered Fenn College (later to become Cleveland State University). He graduated in 1961 with a business degree. In 1964 Richard joined Johnson & Johnson Baby Products Company in Toledo, Ohio as a sales representative. He rose through the ranks and ultimately became a Director of International Sales for one of the Johnson & Johnson companies.

He was the consummate "Do It Yourselfer" and it seemed he could fix or repair anything. He was quick and eager to lend his ability and tools from his well -stocked workshop. He still joked that some of those tools are "still out on loan somewhere!"

During his active life, Richard was a hunter, fisherman, boater, golfer, bowler, tennis player and, oh yes, he even made several free fall parachute jumps while in the Navy. He enjoyed time in his woodworking shop and kept the Lucas County library busy with his voracious reading habit and looked forward to weekly poker games with his friends at the Maumee Senior Center.

His beloved wife of 40 years, Jean, passed away on August 30, 1996. He married his loving wife, Bonnie Julius of San Francisco, in 1999. Bonnie was born and raised in Toledo and was pleased to relocate back to the area. She was to become Richard's best friend and confidant.

Richard is preceded in death by his parents, John and Ann (Ursic) Kachure; sister, Joan and wife, Mary Jean (Majoras).

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie; children, Christine Sine (Mike), Leslie Scott (Dr. Richard), Jason, and Amy Dardis (Brian). He is also survived by his adored grandchildren, Justyn, Alex (Charlotte), Anthony, Tyler (Kylie), Colin, Riley, Jordan (Noah), Evan and Vinnie as well as 5 great grandchildren.

At the request of the family, funeral arrangements will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Living Hospice, 1001 Kingsmill Parkway, Columbus, OH 43229 . Arrangements have been entrusted with the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, Maumee. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
Download Now