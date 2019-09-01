|
William Richard Kachure
William Richard Kachure of Maumee, Ohio, age 85, passed away peacefully on August 30. Richard had relocated to Maumee in 2010 after residing in Brick, New Jersey for fifteen years.
Richard was born on March 5, 1934 in Lorain, Ohio to Mr. and Mrs. John Kachure. He graduated from Lorain High School in 1951. Shortly after graduating, he joined the U.S. Navy and served in the Korean War as an air crewman. He was incredibly proud of his service to his country and proudly flew the American flag every day. He was honorably discharged in 1955 and subsequently entered Fenn College (later to become Cleveland State University). He graduated in 1961 with a business degree. In 1964 Richard joined Johnson & Johnson Baby Products Company in Toledo, Ohio as a sales representative. He rose through the ranks and ultimately became a Director of International Sales for one of the Johnson & Johnson companies.
He was the consummate "Do It Yourselfer" and it seemed he could fix or repair anything. He was quick and eager to lend his ability and tools from his well -stocked workshop. He still joked that some of those tools are "still out on loan somewhere!"
During his active life, Richard was a hunter, fisherman, boater, golfer, bowler, tennis player and, oh yes, he even made several free fall parachute jumps while in the Navy. He enjoyed time in his woodworking shop and kept the Lucas County library busy with his voracious reading habit and looked forward to weekly poker games with his friends at the Maumee Senior Center.
His beloved wife of 40 years, Jean, passed away on August 30, 1996. He married his loving wife, Bonnie Julius of San Francisco, in 1999. Bonnie was born and raised in Toledo and was pleased to relocate back to the area. She was to become Richard's best friend and confidant.
Richard is preceded in death by his parents, John and Ann (Ursic) Kachure; sister, Joan and wife, Mary Jean (Majoras).
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie; children, Christine Sine (Mike), Leslie Scott (Dr. Richard), Jason, and Amy Dardis (Brian). He is also survived by his adored grandchildren, Justyn, Alex (Charlotte), Anthony, Tyler (Kylie), Colin, Riley, Jordan (Noah), Evan and Vinnie as well as 5 great grandchildren.
At the request of the family, funeral arrangements will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Living Hospice, 1001 Kingsmill Parkway, Columbus, OH 43229 . Arrangements have been entrusted with the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, Maumee. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019