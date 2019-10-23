Home

William Richard "Bill" Swirbul


1931 - 2019
William Richard "Bill" Swirbul Obituary
William "Bill" Richard Swirbul

William "Bill" Richard Swirbul, age 88, passed away peacefully at home, after a long siege with dementia, on October 16, 2019. He was born in Bay Shore, L.I., New York, on February 19, 1931 to Leon "Jake" Swirbul and Josephine (McGraw).

Bill graduated from St. George's School, Newport, Rhode Island and received his B.S. from Cornell University, College of Agriculture. He was a member of Phi Kappa Psi fraternity, a tenor in the Cornell Mens Glee Club, played on the tennis team, and completed the ROTC program. After graduation, Bill spent two years as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Army Corps of Engineers stationed stateside during the Korean War. Using his degree in agriculture, Bill worked for Seabrook Farms, the Campbell Soup Company, and was President of an agricultural consulting firm before retiring.

Sixty-three years ago on June 2, 1956, Bill married Thora Sullivan from Bay Shore. They had two children, Kimberly Swirbull of Perrysburg and William Richard "Brick" Swirbul, Jr. (Rebecca) of Carbondale, Colorado; grandchildren, Keegan Swirbull (member – US Cycling Team) and Hailey Swirbul (member – US Cross Country Ski Team). Bill was preceded in death by his twin brother, Leon Philip "Phil" Swirbul.

Honoring Bill's wishes, there will be a service held in Bay Shore, N.Y. at a future date. The family would like to express their deep gratitude to all those who sent thoughts and prayers throughout these many years. Memorials may be directed to the First Presbyterian Church, 200 East Broadway, Maumee, OH 43537 or a donation to the . Arrangements were entrusted to Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Perrysburg, OH (419-874-3133). Condolences can be shared at

www.witzlershank.com
Published in The Blade on Oct. 23, 2019
