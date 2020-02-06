Home

C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
1939 - 2020
William Riggs Kline Obituary
Mr. William Riggs Kline

Mr. Kline, age 80, passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 1, 2020. Born in 1939, he graduated from Swanton High School in 1957. He then followed his father and older brother into the U.S. Navy, worked for Bourquin Accounting until he left to become self employed and worked for The Area Office on Aging, then Senior Center Inc. until he retired.

Bill is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Frances, of Toledo; children, Gregory (Tobey) Kline, of Ypsilanti, MI and Beth (Ken) Kline, of Columbus, OH; his three grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Noah and Sushi; sister, Nancy (John) Mossing, of Dexter, NY and his six nieces and nephews, Douglas, Daniel, Dawn, Kristin, Anne and John. He was preceded in death by his parents, Orval and Beatrice Kline and older brother, Robert Kline.

A small memorial will be planned at a later time.

Published in The Blade on Feb. 6, 2020
