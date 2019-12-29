|
William S. Parker
William S. Parker, age 92, passed away peacefully on December 22, 2019 at his Ottawa Hills home with loving family at his side. Bill was preceded in death by his loving spouse who took fabulous care of her family, Gene Webster Parker; and siblings, Robert and Carol.
He is survived by his daughter, Genette (Danny) Cramer; grandchildren, Gene and Lee (fiance, Kristina) Cramer; great grandchildren, Kira, Jaden and one on the way; and sister, Mary Kathleen.
Bill was an Ohio State graduate and employee of Owens-Corning for more than 40 years where he traveled the world and made many friends. An avid golfer, Bill was a 50-year member and past president of Inverness Club. He was devoted to his family, sports and hunting.
Friends are invited to visit from 1-8 p.m., Wednesday, January 8, 2020, in the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd.) with American Legion Post 335 memorial service at 7:00 p.m.
Donations in Bill's name, in lieu of flowers, are suggested to Bittersweet Farms, 12660 Archbold-Whitehouse Rd., Whitehouse, OH 43571, where his granddaughter, Gene, attends a day program.
walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020