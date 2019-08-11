The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Society of Toledo
1405A Bernath Parkway
Toledo, OH 43615
419-861-3770
Resources
More Obituaries for William Seymour
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William "Bill" Seymour

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William "Bill" Seymour Obituary
William "Bill" Seymour

William "Bill" Lee Seymour, 77, of Maumee, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Promedica Ebeid Hospice Residence.

Bill was an avid Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions and NASCAR fan. In his spare time he enjoyed camping, bowling and fishing. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vivian 'Curley' Lee and Ruby Juanita Seymour; and sisters, Victory Anne Livingston and Patricia Sue Green.

He is affectionately remembered by his wife of 52 years, Betty Louise Seymour; daughter, Dawn Marie Reed and her husband John; son, Richard Lee Seymour and his wife Beth; grandchildren, Jessica L. Seymour, MMN1 William D. Reed USN, Jaclyn C. Seymour, and Kelsey M. Reed, along with many loving nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends.

Memorial donations may be made to the Ebeid Hospice Residence or any of the fine Hospice organizations.

www.toledocremation.com

Published in The Blade from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cremation Society of Toledo
Download Now