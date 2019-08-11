|
|
William "Bill" Seymour
William "Bill" Lee Seymour, 77, of Maumee, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Promedica Ebeid Hospice Residence.
Bill was an avid Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions and NASCAR fan. In his spare time he enjoyed camping, bowling and fishing. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vivian 'Curley' Lee and Ruby Juanita Seymour; and sisters, Victory Anne Livingston and Patricia Sue Green.
He is affectionately remembered by his wife of 52 years, Betty Louise Seymour; daughter, Dawn Marie Reed and her husband John; son, Richard Lee Seymour and his wife Beth; grandchildren, Jessica L. Seymour, MMN1 William D. Reed USN, Jaclyn C. Seymour, and Kelsey M. Reed, along with many loving nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends.
Memorial donations may be made to the Ebeid Hospice Residence or any of the fine Hospice organizations.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019