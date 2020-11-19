William StollWilliam Stoll, age 101, of Toledo's Point Place Community, passed away peacefully Sunday, November 15, 2020 at his home. He was born October 18, 1919 in Wauseon, OH to Henry and Eva (Steinbrecher) Stoll.William is survived by his sons, Jeffrey and Michael (Kathy) Stoll; grandchildren, Brian, Lindsay, David, Martin, Kenneth, Joseph, Shaina, and Christopher; great-grandchildren, Mitchell, Hunter, Maelyn, Lila, Emmett, Farrah, Faye, Kylie, and Alec; and brother, Marvin. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Evelyn; son, Gregory; daughter, Barbara Klammer; brother, Henry and sisters, Lydia, Martha, Emma, and Lucille.Family and friends may visit Friday, November 20, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St. Toledo, Ohio. The Funeral Service will be Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Toledo Memorial Park.Memorial donations may be given to Messiah Lutheran Church. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, those wishing to attend are reminded that masks and social distancing rules will be observed. Please share condolences at