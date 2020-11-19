1/1
William Stoll
1919 - 2020
William Stoll

William Stoll, age 101, of Toledo's Point Place Community, passed away peacefully Sunday, November 15, 2020 at his home. He was born October 18, 1919 in Wauseon, OH to Henry and Eva (Steinbrecher) Stoll.

William is survived by his sons, Jeffrey and Michael (Kathy) Stoll; grandchildren, Brian, Lindsay, David, Martin, Kenneth, Joseph, Shaina, and Christopher; great-grandchildren, Mitchell, Hunter, Maelyn, Lila, Emmett, Farrah, Faye, Kylie, and Alec; and brother, Marvin. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Evelyn; son, Gregory; daughter, Barbara Klammer; brother, Henry and sisters, Lydia, Martha, Emma, and Lucille.

Family and friends may visit Friday, November 20, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St. Toledo, Ohio. The Funeral Service will be Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Toledo Memorial Park.

Memorial donations may be given to Messiah Lutheran Church. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, those wishing to attend are reminded that masks and social distancing rules will be observed.

hoeningfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
NOV
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
(419) 726-1583
