William Thomas "Bill" Miller
William Thomas "Bill" Miller, age 71, of LaFollette passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020. He was a United States Army Veteran and he enjoyed fishing. Preceded in death by parents, Amos and Mary Sue Parker Miller; grandsons, Nicholas and James Miller, sisters, Bonnie Henegar, Lorene Sweat, Lucille Parker; brothers: Glenn, Garrett, Larry and Ronnie Miller.
Survivors, daughter, Tracy York and husband Brian; sons, William Thomas Miller, JR "Butch" and wife Christy, James Matthew Miller and wife Patricia; grandchildren: Amanda, Joshua, Zachary, Victoria, Sarah, Dalton, Logan and Hayden; great-grandchildren: Eidie and Alexis; brothers, Kenneth Miller and Bob Miller; sisters, Wilma Wilson, Lenora Prater and Linda Miles; several nieces, Nephews and a host of friends.
Friends may call at their convenience 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home. A Private Graveside Service and interment will be held Tuesday at Goins-Sweat Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Campbell County Cancer Association. P.O. Box 122, Jacksboro, TN 37766
Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home.