1/
William Thomas "Bill" Miller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Thomas "Bill" Miller

William Thomas "Bill" Miller, age 71, of LaFollette passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020. He was a United States Army Veteran and he enjoyed fishing. Preceded in death by parents, Amos and Mary Sue Parker Miller; grandsons, Nicholas and James Miller, sisters, Bonnie Henegar, Lorene Sweat, Lucille Parker; brothers: Glenn, Garrett, Larry and Ronnie Miller.

Survivors, daughter, Tracy York and husband Brian; sons, William Thomas Miller, JR "Butch" and wife Christy, James Matthew Miller and wife Patricia; grandchildren: Amanda, Joshua, Zachary, Victoria, Sarah, Dalton, Logan and Hayden; great-grandchildren: Eidie and Alexis; brothers, Kenneth Miller and Bob Miller; sisters, Wilma Wilson, Lenora Prater and Linda Miles; several nieces, Nephews and a host of friends.

Friends may call at their convenience 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home. A Private Graveside Service and interment will be held Tuesday at Goins-Sweat Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Campbell County Cancer Association. P.O. Box 122, Jacksboro, TN 37766

Online condolences may be given at www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com

Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jul. 19 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Calling hours
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Cross Smith Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
21
Graveside service
Goins-Sweat Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7441
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cross Smith Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved