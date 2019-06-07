|
William Tucker Jr. "Bill"
William Tucker Jr., 65, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Bill was born in Toledo, Ohio, on July 5, 1953, to William and Peggy (Wheeler) Tucker Sr. He was an avid fisherman, proud member of the NRA and the "bad table" of the North Toledo Arrow Club. Bill worked many years as a dispatcher with Heartland Healthcare.
Bill is survived by his sister, Tammy (David) Brown; niece, Jessica; nephew, Jeffrey (Shauna); great nephews and nieces, Christopher, Angel, Karter, Kaydance and Kaleigh; dog, Bootsy, the "Queen"; along with many loving family members and lifelong friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Rickey.
The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Saturday, June 8, 2019, from 2:00 pm–6:00pm. Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, June 9, 2019, at 1:00pm in the funeral home. Interment: Lake Township Cemetery.
Published in The Blade on June 7, 2019