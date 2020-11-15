1/1
William "Pete" Vineyard
1946 - 2020
William "Pete" Vineyard

William "Pete" Vineyard, 74, of Petersburg, MI, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on October 4, 1946, in Toledo, OH, to Roscoe O. and Marie (Bruger) Vineyard and he married Linda K. Hurst.

Pete proudly served his country in the United States Navy and served two tours in Vietnam. He graduated from Ball State University with a bachelors in accounting while working for General Motors, where he was employed for over 43 years before retiring as a supervisor. Pete had many accomplishments and jobs, but his favorite, was simply being a grandfather.

Pete is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Linda K. Vineyard; children, Matt (Lori) Vineyard and Ellen (Joel) Kluce; grandchildren, Kasandra, Zach, Bailey, Kade, Braden, Macy, Eila and Roscoe. He was preceded in death by his son, Seth Vineyard.

A memorial service will be held at a later date when friends and family can safely celebrate the life of Pete. In lieu of memorial donations the family asks that you "do something good for someone, in remembrance of Pete". Arrangements by Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home, Toledo, OH (419-269-1111). Condolences can be shared at

blanchardstrabler.com



Published in The Blade from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home
3219 Tremainsville Road
Toledo, OH 43613
419-269-1111
