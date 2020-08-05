1/1
William W. "Willie" Brown
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William "Willie" W. Brown

William "Willie" W. Brown, age 79, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020. He was born May 15, 1941, in Lake City, Tennessee, to the late Judson and Gladys Brown.

Willie enjoyed fishing, bowling, and going out with his drinking buddies. He was a member of the National Guard, a day short, of 10 years, and he was involved with his local VFW Post. Willie fought a hard and good fight, and he will be greatly missed by his children, grandchildren, and family.

Left to cherish Willie's memory are his sons, Mark Brown, Sr. and William Brown; 13 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; sisters, Shirley (Richard) Rzadecki and Barb (Keith) Lentz; and many nieces and nephews. Willie was preceded in death by siblings, Mary Jenkins, Charles "Chuck" Brown, and James Brown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial xontributions can be made out to Willie's family.

Family will be receiving guests on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, from 1:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Road, Toledo, Ohio 43623 (419 473 0300). Willie will be laid to rest at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.

To share memories and condolences with Willie's family please visit our website:

www.NewcomerToledo.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Visitation
01:00 - 07:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Home Northwest Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved