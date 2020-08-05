William "Willie" W. BrownWilliam "Willie" W. Brown, age 79, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020. He was born May 15, 1941, in Lake City, Tennessee, to the late Judson and Gladys Brown.Willie enjoyed fishing, bowling, and going out with his drinking buddies. He was a member of the National Guard, a day short, of 10 years, and he was involved with his local VFW Post. Willie fought a hard and good fight, and he will be greatly missed by his children, grandchildren, and family.Left to cherish Willie's memory are his sons, Mark Brown, Sr. and William Brown; 13 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; sisters, Shirley (Richard) Rzadecki and Barb (Keith) Lentz; and many nieces and nephews. Willie was preceded in death by siblings, Mary Jenkins, Charles "Chuck" Brown, and James Brown.In lieu of flowers, memorial xontributions can be made out to Willie's family.Family will be receiving guests on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, from 1:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Road, Toledo, Ohio 43623 (419 473 0300). Willie will be laid to rest at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.To share memories and condolences with Willie's family please visit our website: