Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:00 AM
William W. Diffenderfer Obituary
William W. Diffenderfer

William W. Diffenderfer, age 73, of Toledo, OH passed away April 25, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio Perrysburg. He was born July 3, 1945 in Havre-De Grace, MD. to William and Violet (Wright) Diffenderfer. He was employed with the TARTA for more than 27 years as a Bus Driver. Bill also worked as a lineman for High Voltage System. He enjoyed music and was a drummer in a traditional country band.

Bill is survived by his children, Melissa Lynk, Bryan (Angela) Diffenderfer, Dean Diffenderfer, Amy (Juan) Gonzalez, Angel Schell and Andrew (Lauren) Diffenderfer; many grandchildren; sisters, Shirley Himes, Carol Tome and Deborah (Jack) Rosenkrans. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his sons, William E. and Steven Diffenderfer.

The family will receive guests Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will begin Monday at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Bill's memory.

Published in The Blade from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019
