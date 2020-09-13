William W. Heisinger
William W. Heisinger of Delta, OH and formerly of Toledo and Whitehouse, OH, passed away August 28th, 2020. He was born October 23, 1956, to Charles and Eleanor (Ross) Heisinger.
He attended Anthony Wayne Schools and later the University of Toledo for science and biology. He was a lover of music and nature as well as a survivalist and scholar of life. His biggest passion was studying his Bibles and witnessing to anyone he met. He inspired many to open their hearts to Jesus.
He married the love of his life (Kate Godbey) May 16, 1984 and they had 4 children, she preceded him in death. He is also preceded in death by their son, William W Scott Heisinger; both of his parents; his brother, Larry Greer; his great-nephews, James Miller Jr. and Nicholas Miller. He is survived by his daughters, Elizabeth (Frankie) Poulson, Samantha (Greg) Grigsby, and Ayla Allen; his granddaughter, Trinity Jane Poulson; and his siblings, Deborah (Mike) King, Charles Heisinger, Bob (Diane) Heisinger, and John (Kathy) Heisinger; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A celebration of life is being planned for a later date and will be announced by his family. Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor's choice
.