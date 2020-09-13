1/1
William W. Heisinger
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William W. Heisinger

William W. Heisinger of Delta, OH and formerly of Toledo and Whitehouse, OH, passed away August 28th, 2020. He was born October 23, 1956, to Charles and Eleanor (Ross) Heisinger.

He attended Anthony Wayne Schools and later the University of Toledo for science and biology. He was a lover of music and nature as well as a survivalist and scholar of life. His biggest passion was studying his Bibles and witnessing to anyone he met. He inspired many to open their hearts to Jesus.

He married the love of his life (Kate Godbey) May 16, 1984 and they had 4 children, she preceded him in death. He is also preceded in death by their son, William W Scott Heisinger; both of his parents; his brother, Larry Greer; his great-nephews, James Miller Jr. and Nicholas Miller. He is survived by his daughters, Elizabeth (Frankie) Poulson, Samantha (Greg) Grigsby, and Ayla Allen; his granddaughter, Trinity Jane Poulson; and his siblings, Deborah (Mike) King, Charles Heisinger, Bob (Diane) Heisinger, and John (Kathy) Heisinger; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A celebration of life is being planned for a later date and will be announced by his family. Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Sep. 13 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved