William "Bill" W. ProvonchaWilliam "Bill" W. Provonsha, 98, of Erie, Michigan, passed away at his home on Sunday, October 18, 2020.He was born July 22, 1922, in Toledo, to the late William Ellsworth and Edith Fern (Zinn) Provonsha.A 1940 Waite High School graduate, Bill went on to honorably serve his country in the 8th U.S Army Air Corp, 381st Bomb Group, as a Waist Gunner on B-17s in Europe. He flew in the 2nd Schweinfurt mission on October 14, 1943, which became known as "Black Thursday" due to the large number of U.S. aircraft and aircrew that were lost during the raid. It was the largest single day loss. On March 6, 1944, his plane was shot down and he became a POW for 13 months being held at four different prisoner camps. He has been awarded with the Former Prisoner of War Medal, The French Legion of Honor, two Distinguished Flying Crosses, and six Air Medals. He has remained active in local POW organizations.Bill was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church. He was a very avid golfer; in the course of his golfing career he scored two holes in one. He was also an active dart ball player and a former bowler.Bill was loved by all who knew him.His wife of 43 years, Jean E. Provonsha, preceded him in death on August 20, 2017. He is survived by his daughter, Lori (Todd) Hauenstein, of Napoleon; son, William J. (Rita) Provonsha, of Toledo; five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren; step-son, Thomas (Lynne) McClure, of Perrysburg; step-daughter, Joyce (the late William) Frey, of Erie; four step-grandchildren and three step-great-grandchildren; and son-in-law, William J. Maxwell; and close friend, Mike Deye.He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Patricia Maxwell; a son, Patrick Provonsha; two sisters, Melissa and Clara; and three brothers, Frank, Glen and Gene.Memorial contributions may be considered to Messiah Lutheran Church, 4703 Summit St. Toledo, OH 43611.Graveside services will be held at a later date in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park, with military honors.David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, Toledo, has been entrusted with arrangements. Please share condolences at