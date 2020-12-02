Mr. Willie C. Hightower
Mr. Hightower, 57, passed Sunday, November 22, 2020, at the West Medical Center in Willoughby, OH. Surviving are sons, Christian, Devin and Khalin Hightower and Pierese Donat; sisters, Peggy Brown, Joanne Edwards, Brenda (Leon) Watson and Veronica Earl; and brothers, Garland (Theresa) Edwards and Albert (Denise) Earl, Jr. Family Hour\Wake and Funeral Service, 10 and 11 a.m. respectively on Friday, December 4, 2020, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607. Social Distancing and Masks Required.cbrownfuneralhome.com