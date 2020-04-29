Willie C. Smith
1932 - 2020
Deacon Willie C. Smith Sunrise October 3, 1932 Sunset April 20, 2020 Deacon Willie C. Smith, age 87. He was employed by National Life Insurance Company and became the first African American Independent Insurance Agent in Toledo, OH. Arrangements entrusted to The House of Day Funeral Service, 2550 Nebraska Ave., Toledo, OH 43607. Interment at Toledo Memorial Park Cemetery and Mausoleum. To livestream the service, and to offer condolences to the Smith family visit www.houseofday.com

Published in The Blade from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020.
